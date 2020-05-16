‘Stateline Sports Memories’: The night Magic Johnson played ball in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Magic Johnson is an NBA icon. He won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Before that he won an NCAA championship at Michigan State. Did you know he also led a team to victory in downtown Rockford?

That happened at the Metrocentre (now the BMO Harris Bank Center) on December 1, 1993 two years after he was diagnosed with H.I.V., and after he had retired from the Lakers. He led a team of former NBA players called ‘Magic’s All-Stars’ to victory over the Rockford’s CBA team the Lightning.

I take you back to that night in my latest segment of 'Stateline Sports Memories.'

[STORY FROM DEC. 1, 1993]

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — 8900 fans poured into the MetroCentre for the biggest Magic show ever to hit Rockford.

‘I’ve followed his career a long time and…the guy’s great!” said one fan.

“I think he just appeals to everybody of all ages,” said another fan.

“From Michigan State number 32 Magic Johnson!”, cheers followed as the public address announcer introduced the Magic Man.

Yes, an NBA legend was gracing a CBA court. The fans don’t seem to care that Magic has H.I.V., and Magic says the virus rarely crosses his own mind.

“The only time I think about it is twice a day. I drop that medicine, boom, that’s it.”

Magic delivered off the opening tip whipping a pass to John Long for the first basket of the game. The vintage fingertip roll, and the great court vision are still there. So are the no-look passes.

But more often it was Magic’s teammates Reggie Theus and Jack Haley who gave the Lightning trouble. The former Chicago Bulls combined for 65 points.

For most of the game Magic was matched up against the Lightning’s own number 32 Jackie Robinson.

“He was a fabulous player,” said Robinson of Magic. “When I first came out here tonight it was a childhood dream.”

A few things about Magic may never change. He clearly loves the game. The fans love to see him play, and he still wins. The final score was Magic’s All-Stars 130 the Lightning 119.

“I don’t deviate from my game. The 21 assists is what I want,” said Johnson. “I think I had some good rebounds (7). That’s what I want. And the number one thing, we won. That’s what I want.”

Magic had 17 points to go with his 21 assists and those seven rebounds.