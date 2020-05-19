‘Stateline Sports Memories’: The Rockford man who snapped the ball to Red Grange

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Many football historians will tell you that the greatest football player of the first half of the 20th century was former Fighting Illini legend and running back Red Grange. The ‘Galloping Ghost’ was a three-time All-American.

In the 1920s when he was running wild for Illinois the center who was snapping him the ball was a Rockford man, Bob Reitsch the first. Reitsch passed away many years ago. Before he did I had a chance to visit with him in 1996. I bring you that story in my latest segement of ‘Stateline Sports Memories.’

[STORY FROM 1996]

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the mid-20s Illinois football led by coaching legend Bob Zuebke was one of the top programs in the nation. Bob Reitsch was a center for Illinois and a linebacker weighing in at 160 pounds. The game of football was quite a bit different then.

“If they took you out on the first quarter you couldn’t play until the second half,” said Reitsch. It wasn’t one where they could take you out and put you back in again. There was none of that.” “The football in those days was like a lemon. I mean like a watermelon. It was large and so forth, and in those days if a man could throw a ball 20 yards with any halfway accuracy he was considered a good passer.”

Reitsch was an All-American and a three-time All-Big Ten selection. His final year 1927 the Illini were undefeated and they were national champions. An even bigger thrill for Reitsch than winning that championship was having a chance to block for the ‘Galloping Ghost’ Red Granger during his final season in 1925.

“And that was a wonderful experience and what a real man he was in more ways than one,” said Reitsch. “He knew, as he said himself, it takes 11 people to make a football team. He liked everybody, gave everything he had.”

Back then the center long-snapped the ball to the backs, so it was Reitsch who put the ball in Grange’s hands.

“I snapped it one time so wide that Grange couldn’t even catch it, and it went back 20 yards for a touchback.”

After Reitsch graduated Papa Bear George Halas gave Reitsch a chance to play in the NFL. Halas offered Reitsch 300 dollars to play for the Bears.

“The center that Halas had, he was getting in trouble,” recalled Reitsch. “He seemed to stay in jail quite a little, and Halas sent his brother out to see me. They came to the lumber yard, and they told me, ‘Bob we want you to come in and play the last three games of the season, and we’ll pay you well too.’

But Reitsch’s father said, ‘No way’ when he learned that Halas and the Bears had no insurance to protect Reitsch, so Reitsch’s playing days were over. But today at age 90 he still has fond memories of those wonderful days with the Fighting Ilini.