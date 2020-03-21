Statler recaps his rookie MiLB season, sends a message about Coronavirus

Kansas City, MISSO. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah grad Tyler Statler had his world rocked by the Coronavirus last Thursday. That’s when the current pitcher in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system had his season postponed because of the pandemic.

It hasn’t even been a week, but the pitcher is more than ready to get back to work.

In ten games with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals team, Statler had one start and came out nine times from the bullpen. He finished his rookie season with a 5.91 ERA. This is his second season with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, since being drafted in the 14th round last June.

“It’s not as exciting as most people would say but it’s still a lot of fun when you’re there,” Statler admitted. “Most people would be like, ‘Oh, that’s no fun,’ but like, when you’re actually going through it, it’s a blast ’cause you’re constantly doing something. You’re either working out or throwing bullpens, live BP’s, or you’re playing games.”

When you spend that much time with guys, you’re bound to form a close bond.

“So there’s a group of us that got to know each other really good last season,” Statler said. “We all still keep in contact everyday, see what everyone’s up to, what they’re doin’ for a workout, all that type of stuff.”

While Statler hopes to get back to playing soon, he understands why things had to change.

“I just think everyone needs to take the right safety precautions, not go outside, wash their hands and just make sure they’re stayin’ clean and safe,” Statler said.