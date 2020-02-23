Sterling takes home boys swimming and diving sectional title at Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Sterling boys team took home the IHSA swimming and diving sectional title at Byron High School Saturday. They advance to the state finals with a score of 286.

In the 200 medley relay, Sterling took first with a time of 1:35.34. It wasn’t just a new school record, but a new sectional record too.

In the 200 yard freestyle, Byron’s Carson Faley took first with a time of 1:44.42. In the 50-yard freestyle, Sterling’s Calvin Sandefer came in first with a time of 20.81. Guilford’s Jacob Stroup was right behind him, also qualifying for state with a time of 21.62.

Take a look below for the full results from Saturday’s sectional at Byron:

Team scores

1 Sterling (H.S.) 286 2 Rockton (Hononegah) 200 3 Machesney Park (Harlem) 147 4 Belvidere (North) 140 5 Freeport (H.S.) 131 6 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) 130 7 Byron 108 8 Rockford (Auburn) 92 9 Rockford (Guilford) 85 10 Rockford (East) 54 11 Rockford (R. Christian) 16 12 Rockford (Jefferson) 10

200-Yard Medley Relay

Sterling (H.S.) 1 1:35.34 Jack Wike (Sr.), Skylar Drolema (Fr.), Reiley Austin (So.), Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Rockton (Hononegah) 1 1:29.52 Jack Kitzman (Fr.), Lucas Hale (Sr.), Davis Cass (So.), Zain Miles (Jr.)

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Sterling (H.S.) 1 3:15.24 Jack Wike (Sr.), Reiley Austin (So.), Michael Garland (So.), Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)

200-Yard Freestyle

Carson Faley (So.) Byron 1 1:44.42

200-Yard Individual Medley

Jack Wike (Sr.) Sterling (H.S.) 1 1:54.14

50-Yard Freestyle

Calvin Sandefer (Jr.) Sterling (H.S.) 1 20.81 Jacob Stroup (Sr.) Rockford (Guilford) 2 21.62

Diving

Joe Namio (Jr.) Freeport (H.S.) 1 401.40 Apollo Picot (Jr.) Rockton (Hononegah) 2 332.60

100-Yard Butterfly

Reiley Austin (So.) Sterling (H.S.) 1 52.94

100-Yard Freestyle

Calvin Sandefer (Jr.) Sterling (H.S.) 1 46.63

500-Yard Freestyle

Carson Faley (So.) Byron 1 4:46.48

100-Yard Backstroke

Jack Wike (Sr.) Sterling (H.S.) 1 51.47

100-Yard Breaststroke