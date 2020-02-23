Sterling takes home boys swimming and diving sectional title at Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Sterling boys team took home the IHSA swimming and diving sectional title at Byron High School Saturday. They advance to the state finals with a score of 286.
In the 200 medley relay, Sterling took first with a time of 1:35.34. It wasn’t just a new school record, but a new sectional record too.
In the 200 yard freestyle, Byron’s Carson Faley took first with a time of 1:44.42. In the 50-yard freestyle, Sterling’s Calvin Sandefer came in first with a time of 20.81. Guilford’s Jacob Stroup was right behind him, also qualifying for state with a time of 21.62.
Take a look below for the full results from Saturday’s sectional at Byron:
Team scores
|1
|Sterling (H.S.)
|286
|2
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|200
|3
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|147
|4
|Belvidere (North)
|140
|5
|Freeport (H.S.)
|131
|6
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|130
|7
|Byron
|108
|8
|Rockford (Auburn)
|92
|9
|Rockford (Guilford)
|85
|10
|Rockford (East)
|54
|11
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|16
|12
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|10
200-Yard Medley Relay
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|1:35.34
|Jack Wike (Sr.), Skylar Drolema (Fr.), Reiley Austin (So.), Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|1
|1:29.52
|Jack Kitzman (Fr.), Lucas Hale (Sr.), Davis Cass (So.), Zain Miles (Jr.)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|3:15.24
|Jack Wike (Sr.), Reiley Austin (So.), Michael Garland (So.), Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)
200-Yard Freestyle
|Carson Faley (So.)
|Byron
|1
|1:44.42
200-Yard Individual Medley
|Jack Wike (Sr.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|1:54.14
50-Yard Freestyle
|Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|20.81
|Jacob Stroup (Sr.)
|Rockford (Guilford)
|2
|21.62
Diving
|Joe Namio (Jr.)
|Freeport (H.S.)
|1
|401.40
|Apollo Picot (Jr.)
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|2
|332.60
100-Yard Butterfly
|Reiley Austin (So.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|52.94
100-Yard Freestyle
|Calvin Sandefer (Jr.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|46.63
500-Yard Freestyle
|Carson Faley (So.)
|Byron
|1
|4:46.48
100-Yard Backstroke
|Jack Wike (Sr.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|51.47
100-Yard Breaststroke
|Skylar Drolema (Fr.)
|Sterling (H.S.)
|1
|59.98