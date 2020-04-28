Stillman Valley football coach Rempfer reacts to the news he is cancer-free

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stillman Valley fans have received an answer to their prayers. Assistant football coach Scott Rempfer has been declared cancer-free.

Rempfer had a tumor removed from his left jaw last September. He underwent radiation treatments after the football season ended. It was Friday that he got the good news from medical personnel that his cancer is gone.

Rempfer shared the good news with me, and what he learned from this journey in a phone interview on Monday. You can hear that interview by clicking on the media player or continue to read on.

((SCOTT LEBER)) Scott, we saw the good news over the weekend on social media, but I want to hear it from your own lips, so what was the good news that you got on Friday?

((SCOTT REMPFER, STILLMAN VALLEY FOOTBALL COACH)) “I found out for the first time in many, many months that I am officially cancer-free for the time being. No cancer.”

((LEBER)) Did you celebrate?

((REMPFER)) “Ha-Ha…I would have liked to have gone out with my wife and celebrated although with the current situation we made a lot of phone calls. I called coach (Mike) Lalor and coach (Dan) Lundine and some of the other people on Stillman. Actually I just sat down and watched the draft.”



((LEBER)) No one wants to be diagnosed with cancer, but maybe as you look back there’s a positive in there somewhere or two that has come out of all this journey for you. Has there been something good that’s come out of this?

((REMPFER)) “Without a doubt. I’ve always had a tough time understanding really what friendship is and maybe I haven’t always been the best friend and, I guess I doubted how much people cared although I knew a lot of people in Stillman did care, I had no idea…to what degree. I just feel humbled and honored. I probably wouldn’t have learned that lesson hadn’t something like this happened, so I hope not to go through it again, but there’s certainly a lot of blessings that came through.”



((SCOTT)) So should we expect to see you back on the sideline next fall, or next season whenever that may be?

((REMPFER)) “Right, I guess that’s the bigger question will there be season, but yea, I’m rearing to go. We still talk all the time as coaches and I can’t wait to get back in the weight room, so if this passes or subsides I sure hope to be there on a Friday night. I’m planning on it.”