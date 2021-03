MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Mendota Trojans turf was the site for today’s Big Northern Conference matchup between the Stillman Valley Cardinals and Winnebago Indians.

The Cardinals are led by senior quarterback Chad Gerig who helped lead the way to a 21-10 victory over Winnebago in both team’s season openers.

Stillman Valley improves to 1-0, while Winnebago drops to 0-1