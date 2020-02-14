STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The homecourt advantage didn’t help Stillman Valley Thursday night….at least not enough. The Cardinals lost in their own 2A Regional Championship game to Port Byron Riverdale 45-35.
Riverdale has a strong team. The Rams have a record of 25-3. Stillman Valley finished its season with a record of 22-9.
For highlights click on the media player.
Stillman Valley’s season ends with Regional Championship game loss to Riverdale
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The homecourt advantage didn’t help Stillman Valley Thursday night….at least not enough. The Cardinals lost in their own 2A Regional Championship game to Port Byron Riverdale 45-35.