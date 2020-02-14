Stillman Valley’s season ends with Regional Championship game loss to Riverdale

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The homecourt advantage didn’t help Stillman Valley Thursday night….at least not enough. The Cardinals lost in their own 2A Regional Championship game to Port Byron Riverdale 45-35.

Riverdale has a strong team. The Rams have a record of 25-3. Stillman Valley finished its season with a record of 22-9.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories