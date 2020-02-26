Sycamore advances to Sectional championship game

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Sycamore Spartans have landed in the championship game of the 3A Hampshire Sectional. They defeated Burlington Central 66-59 Tuesday evening in a semifinal game.

The Spartans (27-6) will next face the state’s second ranked team in Class 3A Lombard Montini (30-4). That game will be played Thursday night.

For highlights of Tuesday’s game click on the media player.

