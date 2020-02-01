Sycamore and DeKalb split girl-boy doubleheader at NIU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It wasn’t just a night of high school basketball Friday night at Northern Illinois University. It was an event.

Rivals Sycamore and Dekalb went at it before a large, enthusiastic crowd in the Convocation Center in a doubleheader in the First National Challenge.

In the first game the Sycamore girls defeated the DeKalb girls 48-36. In the boys game that followed DeKalb fans came away happy as the Barbs defeated the Spartans 52-45. It was DeKalb’s tenth straight win in it’s series with Sycamore. The Barbs improved to 20-5.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories