Sycamore and DeKalb split girl-boy doubleheader at NIU

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It wasn’t just a night of high school basketball Friday night at Northern Illinois University. It was an event.
Rivals Sycamore and Dekalb went at it before a large, enthusiastic crowd in the Convocation Center in a doubleheader in the First National Challenge.
In the first game the Sycamore girls defeated the DeKalb girls 48-36. In the boys game that followed DeKalb fans came away happy as the Barbs defeated the Spartans 52-45. It was DeKalb’s tenth straight win in it’s series with Sycamore. The Barbs improved to 20-5.
