Sycamore graduate Niemann pumped for the Super Bowl and going up against his old Iowa teammate

MIAMI, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — He’s gone from Sycamore to the Super Bowl. Sycamore High School graduate Ben Niemann will be suiting up for the Chiefs Sunday for the Big Game in Miami. He’s fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“Just a lot of excitement. It’s special to be here,” said Niemann in Miami Monday night. “Looking forward to everything this whole week going into the game. It’s a blessing. Just a dream come true. Something I’ve been working for since I was a little kid.”

Niemann and the Chiefs arrived on Sunday. Monday night he was at the Media Day blowout at Hard Rock Stadium. Niemann knew at the start of this season that the Chiefs had the talent to get to the Super Bowl, but a lot can happen during the course of a 16 game regular season and then the playoffs.

“There’s been ups and downs,” said Niemann. “We had the injury bug a little bit earlier this year and there was a lot of people that didn’t think we would be here at this point, but we just kept pushing, kept fighting.”

Niemann is an outside linebacker for the Chiefs. He’s also a former Iowa Hawkeye and Sunday in the biggest game of all he’ll many times be going up against his former Iowa teammate 49ers tight end George Kittle.

“George and I had a lot of battles back at Iowa, back in the day,” said Niemann. “I played outside linebacker and he was a tight end, so nine-on-seven, block drills, all that stuff it was kind of him and I one-on-one matched up so it’ll be fun.”

Niemann says he’s received a lot of texts and well-wishes from the folks in Sycamore. He appreciates all of them.

“Just thank you for all the support you’ve given me and this team. You guys are awesome and I’m looking forward to Sunday and hoping to put on a good show for you guys.”

Catch the Super Bowl on Fox 39 in Rockford Sunday. The kickoff will be at 5:30 CT.