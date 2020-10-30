Talking all things Beloit Snappers with new owner Quint Studer

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –It’s seems everything is new with the Beloit Snappers minor league baseball franchise. A new stadium is going up. A new team name is under consideration. The franchise could be affiliated with a different MLB franchise next year, and there’s new ownership.
Janesville, Wisconsin native Quint Studer has taken over the franchise. Studer began his career as a teacher. He’s worked in the medical industry. He’s also the owner of another highly successful minor league baseball franchise the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Pensacola, Florida.
These are unsettling and uncertain times in minor league baseball with teams being contracted by MLB and all affiliation ties up-in-the-air. Oh and there’s that COVID thing going around. Despite it all Studer is convinced minor league baseball has a bright future in Beloit, despite the fact that franchise has drew sparse crowds for many years.
We touch all the bases in my interview with Studer over the phone from his business in Pensacola. To hear that interview click on the media player.
