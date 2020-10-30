Talking all things Beloit Snappers with new owner Quint Studer

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) --The future of minor league baseball is very unsettled. Major League Baseball is reducing its minor league affiliates by 40 teams. Affiliation agreements with minor league franchises are all up-in-the-air, and there's that COVID thing going around that wiped out the entire 2020 minor league baseball season.

It's a gamble for anyone and any group to invest heavily in minor league baseball right now, perhaps even moreso in Beloit where attendance for Snappers games has been among the worst in the Midwest League for years, but the new owner of the franchise Janesville native Quint Studer of Studer Entertainment and Retail is bringing the right elements together to try to make baseball in Beloit a big hit.