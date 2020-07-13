Team MVP Brandon Hagel leads group of IceHogs on Blackhawks’ camp roster

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Blackhawks opened up training camp Monday morning in Chicago, and several players from the Rockford IceHogs joined them on the ice for their first practice.

Those included on the 35-man roster were goaltenders Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, and Matt Tomkins; forwards MacKenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Matthew Highmore, Reese Johnson, Philipp Kurashev, John Quenneville and Dylan Sikura (Forward Kirby Dach also began this past season in Rockford) and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson and Chad Krys.

Hagel was the IceHogs’ MVP this past season. In 59 games he accounted for 19 goals and 12 assists. He appearence in one game with the Blackhawks. Entwistle had 11 goals and 15 assists in 56 games with the IceHogs finishing third on the team in points. He was also named the team’s Most Improved Player.

Highmore appeared in 21 games with the IceHogs scoring four goals and adding eight assists. He appeared in 36 games with the Blackhawks accounting for two goals and four assists.

Kurashev received high-praise from IceHogs head coach Derek King as a player with excellent NHL potential. In 36 games with the IceHogs he scored 7 goals and added 12 assists. He missed time with an injury.

Quenneville appeared in 36 games with the IceHogs scoring 13 goals and adding 9 assists. He had a callup with the Blackhawks.

Sikura played in 45 games with the IceHogs. He was their second leading scorer. He had 14 goals and 19 assists.

Carlsson was named the IceHogs’ Defense Of The Year. He played in 48 games. He had 5 goals and 21 assists. He had his firsdt NHL callup in late February.

Delia was the IceHogs’ Man Of The Year Award winner for his outstanding contributions to the community. On the ice in 32 games he had a record of 16-13-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Practice went on at Fifth Third Arena Monday without Corey Crawford. That provided more ice time with the first unit for Delia.

The Blackhawks will eventually trim their roster to 31 before they leave for Edmonton on July 26. Their first game in the playoff qualifying round will be played August 1st.