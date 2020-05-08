The last player from the original Rockford Peaches passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The last known remaining member of the original Rockford Peaches team in 1943 has died. According to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Marty Pratt died Wednesday at the age of 101.

Pratt played and pitched in the league from 1943 through 1947 for the Peaches and for the Kenosha (Wisconsin) Comets. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and her family moved to Quincy, Massachusetts when she was young.

She once told the following to the AAGPBL:

“My athletic competition through most of my growing up and teaching years was limited. I competed with and against boys. Competition at the high school and college levels for girls was limited to intramural and class competition. I did, however, have the opportunity to compete in a local church basketball league and with both the Boston Field Hockey and Lacrosse Associations.

It was in 1943 that I had the opportunity to become a member of the AAGPBL. In June of that year, I was contacted by personnel in Chicago and flew out to Chicago after the close of school. I was met by Mr. Ken Sells, appointed by Mr. Philip Wrigley as President of the AAGPBL. I was escorted to Rockford and joined that team. That evening, Rockford was in the process of playing a league game at the 15th ave. Stadium. That was my introduction into the All-American and the start of five wonderful summers as a member of the league, 1943-47. I was fortunate to have participated during those eras when so many changes took place within the structure of the League.”