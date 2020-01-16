The Rockford IceHogs hope to get a boost from two Quennevilles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rockford IceHogs have had the Sikura brothers together for parts of this season and last season. Now they feature the Quenneville brothers.

John Quenneville is just back from a nine game stint with the Blackhawks. He has skated in 20 games with the IceHogs so far this season. Now he’s joined by his older brother Peter. He was just signed to a tryout agreement on Monday. Peter has been playing in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush. The brothers are happy to be reunited.

“One day you’re living across the country and you think you’re going to see him in five months or something, and the next thing you know he’s living in your apartment, so it’s cool!,” said John Quenneville.

“It’s exciting to be back with Johnny, said Peter. “He’s been playing well. I think any time you can go to a team that your brother’s on it kind of eases the period where you get to know guys.”

The Quennevilles did play together a couple times before at the Junior A level and in the Western League, but the two-year age gap between them has normally separated them.

John Quenneville has been one of the IceHogs best scorers. Peter brings that same scoring touch. At Rapid City he had 45 points in 37 games, and he was named an ECHL All-Star. He hopes to make an impact for the IceHogs on the offensive end right away.

“Play my game. Try to make plays all over the ice and create chances,” said Peter.

“I think he’s really earned this opportunity,” said John. “He’s had a great season in Rapid City.”

This is only Peter Quenneville’s second shot at playing at the AHL level. He played briefly with the then Lake Erie Monsters in 2015-16. The Quenneville’s also have another even younger brother who plays in the AHL. 21 year old David Quenneville is a defenseman with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in Connecticut.

Then there’s the most famous Quenneville of all former Blackhawks head coach and current head coach of the Florida Panthers Joel Quenneville. He is the cousin of the Quenneville brothers. Because of the age difference and their busy schedules Joel Quenneville hasn’t had a lot of contact with the brothers over the years, but he has made an impression on them.

“With Joel doing what he’s done the last 25 years in the league or so I think it always set up a belief for us that if we put in the work we can get to where we want to go,” said Peter.