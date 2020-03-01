The Sports Connection ‘Spotlights’ Boylan’s Brown and Close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans are the NIC-10 champions this season. You don’t finish number one without some good talent and good leadership. The Titans might have the best one-two punch in the conference in Anthony Brown and Johnny Close.

Close and Brown appreciate what it means to put on a Boylan jersey. They know the tradition the program has.

“To me it means everything,” said Brown. “My older brother (Adonis) went here. He played here, so just to carry on the tradition for him playing here. It just feels great to put it on.”

“It means a lot just because I’ve been going to the games ever since I was really young,” said Close. “I got to grow up in the Boylan tradition.”

Close looked up to a lot of Boylan players when he was young.

“I remember one player in particular Austin Angel. He played a while ago. His shot really stood out to me. And of course just watching Zach Couper and Brock Stull. Those are some of the better players that have come through Boylan.”

Now Brown and Close could be considered to be two of the better players that have come through Boylan. Close leads the conference in scoring at 17 points per game. He’s also second in three-point baskets made.

Brown averages more than 15 points and almost eight rebounds a game, and he far and away leads the conference in blocked shots at two and half per game.

“You just have to have good timing,” said Brown of his knack for swatting shots. “Waiting for the right time to jump and go get it.”

What’s most impressive about Brown is he is a terrific passer. He’s second the NIC-10 in assists despite playing center. Sometimes he’s even asked to bring the ball up the court like a point guard despite having one of the biggest bodies in the conference.

He does seem to have a little point guard mentality.

“He does,” agreed Boylan coach Brett Mcallister. “To be fair to Anthony he’s got a little bit of everything in his game. I think he’s close to 100 assists on the season at basically the ‘five’ position. He’s a great passer when he gets doubled in the post, but I don’t think people necessarily realize how much we put the ball in his hands on the perimeter.”

“He’s the best passer in the league in my opinion,” said Close. “If I pass it into him I can relocate and move, and I can trust that I’m going to get it back. If not he’s going to bully the dude and then get the bucket.”

What about Johnny’s game impresses Brown the most?

“His shot,” says Brown. “He can shoot from anywhere on the court.”

Close has always been dangerous shooting behind the arc ever since he joined the varisty as a sophomore. This season Close has become even more of an offensive threat with his increased ability to score off the dribble.

“He’s done a great job of continuing to develop and get downhill with his drives and accept pressure,” said McAllister. “He’s getting bodied a lot on those drives. He’s gotten to the rim a lot. He’s really picked up his mid-range and then of course late in games he gets to the free throw line.”

As talented as these two players are individually, it’s the way they work together that makes them exceptionally good. They know each other’s movements before they happen, and they set each other up for quality shots.

“Me and Johnny have known each other for a long time,” said Brown. “We used to play AAU together for the Rockford Ambassadors, so some of the stuff I used to do then it kind of carried on to what we do now. Our chemistry is great because we’ve been playing for so long.”

“How much they click is really interesting on the floor,” said McAllister. What they can do individually is great, but without one of them on the floor it certainly changes our team and they both know that.”

“They’re both pretty laid back personalitywise which is interesting because that’s not what you see on the floor on Friday nights,” continue McAllister. “When the lights are brightest you can count on those two to be locked-in and really leading our team.”

Boylan finished the regular season by winning 13 consecutivie conference games after a somewhat shaking 3-2 start in conference play. Both players agree Boylan has a chance to have a very good postseason and build off that conference championship.

“I think a good thing about the postseason is some of the games we’ve played in and situations we’ve been in are going to be teams that we see down the stretch,” said Close. “And we have a few guys that have played in the postseason before as sophomores who made had a pretty good run, so we have experience.”

“I’m really excited for it (the postseason),” said Brown. “I think it will go well. If we play how we’ve been playing even harder I think we can go pretty far.”