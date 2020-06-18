There may be no football this year due to COVID-19, Fauci warns

(WTVO) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says football may not happen this year “unless players are essentially in a bubble” and “tested nearly every day.”

Fauci made the remarks in speaking with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta this week.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year,” he said.

On Monday, players from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for coronavirus, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, although none of the players were in the teams’ facilities.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are currently scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on September 10th, with players returning to NFL training camp on July 22nd, and the Hall of Fame game taking place August 6th.

