Three local cheer squads are headed to state

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three local cheer teams are headed to the IHSA state competition in Bloomington next week. Belvidere North took home the co-ed sectional title in Saturday’s sectionals at Belvidere North High School. The Blue Thunder are hoping for a fourth straight state title.

“I was just so proud of my team,” Belvidere North cheerleader Kyle Tuttle said. “We’ve come so far. Even through setbacks, we did it. It’s the greatest feeling ever. I’ve never been this happy in my life. The emotions are overwhelming.”

North Boone is also headed to state, taking second in the small division. Harlem makes the trip down to Bloomington as well, but for the medium division.