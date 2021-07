ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On a sunny Saturday morning at Ingersoll Golf Course, Round 1 of the Men’s and Women’s Greater Rockford Golf Classic teed off.

After round one it’s a tight leaderboard for both the men and women.

Championship Flight

T1. TJ Baker – 69

T1. Cody Rhymer – 69

T3. Troy McNulty – 70

T3. Ryan Arnold – 70

T5. Garrett Ralston – 71

T5. Zach Braconier – 71

Women’s Division

T1. Ella Greenberg – 74

T1. Megan Thiravong – 74

3. Katelyn Sayyalinh – 76