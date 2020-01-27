TIME Magazine releases cover honoring Kobe Bryant

(CNN) – Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of TIME Magazine.
It shows the basketball legend from the back, holding a ball and taking a final bow.
The photo was taken by CPI Syndication’s Michael Muller.
41-year-old Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.
His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also died in the crash.
The magazine hits newsstands Friday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers Chiefs comeback in Super Bowl
- Mahomes named MVP, Chiefs defense comes through in Super Bowl
- The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
- Watch Live: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
- Poplar Grove man has worked on last 3 Super Bowl halftime shows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.