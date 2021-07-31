TJ Baker holds big lead in Men’s Flight after Round 3 of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Round 3 of the Men’s and Women’s Greater Rockford Golf Classic is in the books after Saturday’s round. Advancing to the final in the Women’s Flight is Hui-Chong Dofflemyer and Kayla Sayyalinh. In the Men’s Championship Flight TJ Baker leads by an impressive 8 strokes ahead of Sunday’s final round at Aldeen Golf Club.

Dofflemyer defeated Ella Greenberg and Sayyalinh bested former Rochelle Standout Megan Thiravong after the first playoff hole. Thiravong was up-one on the 18th hole, but Sayyalinh played the final hole perfectly forcing the playoff. Then in the playoff, Sayyalinh drained a 30-plus foot putt to take the match.

For the men, the storyline has been Baker, who carded a three-under round of 68 on Saturday.

Men’s Championship Flight (as of 7/31)
1. TJ Baker – 208
2. Matt LaMarca – 216
3. Cody Rhymer – 219
4. Bennett Baker – 222
T5. Brian Silvers – 223
T5. Garrett Ralston – 223
T5. Troy McNulty – 223
T5. Matthew Smith – 223
T5. Justin Christianson – 223

Women’s Championship Flight (as of 7/31)
Hui-Chong Dofflemyer defeats Ella Greenberg
Kayla Sayyalinh defeats Megan Thiravong – Playoff (First Hole)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories