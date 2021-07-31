TJ Baker holds big lead in Men’s Flight after Round 3 of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Round 3 of the Men’s and Women’s Greater Rockford Golf Classic is in the books after Saturday’s round. Advancing to the final in the Women’s Flight is Hui-Chong Dofflemyer and Kayla Sayyalinh. In the Men’s Championship Flight TJ Baker leads by an impressive 8 strokes ahead of Sunday’s final round at Aldeen Golf Club.
Dofflemyer defeated Ella Greenberg and Sayyalinh bested former Rochelle Standout Megan Thiravong after the first playoff hole. Thiravong was up-one on the 18th hole, but Sayyalinh played the final hole perfectly forcing the playoff. Then in the playoff, Sayyalinh drained a 30-plus foot putt to take the match.
For the men, the storyline has been Baker, who carded a three-under round of 68 on Saturday.
Men’s Championship Flight (as of 7/31)
1. TJ Baker – 208
2. Matt LaMarca – 216
3. Cody Rhymer – 219
4. Bennett Baker – 222
T5. Brian Silvers – 223
T5. Garrett Ralston – 223
T5. Troy McNulty – 223
T5. Matthew Smith – 223
T5. Justin Christianson – 223
Women’s Championship Flight (as of 7/31)
Hui-Chong Dofflemyer defeats Ella Greenberg
Kayla Sayyalinh defeats Megan Thiravong – Playoff (First Hole)