TJ Baker rolls to a four-stroke lead after day one of the Aldeen Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first round of the Aldeen Cup Saturday at the Aldeen Golf Club saw recent Boylan graduate TJ Baker establish himself as the man-to-beat in Sunday’s final round. Baker was the only golfer to break par Saturday. He shot a four-under-par 68.
The golfers found the long course playing even longer and slower than usual. Even the greens which are typically fast at Aldeen played slow.
Robert Dofflemyer, who has won several local tournament but has never won this tournament, shot a 72 leaving him alone in second place. He’ll have his work cut out Sunday trying to make up four strokes on Baker. Baker by the way is the reigning IHSA boys 2A individual state champion. He’ll be playing golf this fall at SIU-Edwardsville.
Following is the leader board for the first round:
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT (Saturday) Par 72
68 TJ Baker
72 Robert Dofflemyer
74 Jamie Hogan (4-time Aldeen Cup Champion)
74 Adam Tobias
78 Jamie Hallstromg
80 Matt Welty
80 Mike Morig
81 Garrett Ralston
82 William Ranard
82 Justin Christianen
83 Clayon Kemp
84 Brian Silvers
85 Mark Kellen
86 Tamar Matthew
88 Ryan Kim
88 Riley Hogan
88 Jonathan Silvers
89 Nick Maier
89 Kyle Slechta (2-time defending champion)
90 Jeff Klem
90 Mark Thein-Wai
92 Varun Menon
SENIOR FLIGHT
71 Chris Beto
79 Mick Hockinson
80 Mike Gapstur
86 Michael Sears
Note: The final group Sunday (Baker, Dofflemyer, Hogan) will tee off at 8:20 a.m.