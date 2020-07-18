TJ Baker rolls to a four-stroke lead after day one of the Aldeen Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first round of the Aldeen Cup Saturday at the Aldeen Golf Club saw recent Boylan graduate TJ Baker establish himself as the man-to-beat in Sunday’s final round. Baker was the only golfer to break par Saturday. He shot a four-under-par 68.

The golfers found the long course playing even longer and slower than usual. Even the greens which are typically fast at Aldeen played slow.

Robert Dofflemyer, who has won several local tournament but has never won this tournament, shot a 72 leaving him alone in second place. He’ll have his work cut out Sunday trying to make up four strokes on Baker. Baker by the way is the reigning IHSA boys 2A individual state champion. He’ll be playing golf this fall at SIU-Edwardsville.

Following is the leader board for the first round:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT (Saturday) Par 72

68 TJ Baker

72 Robert Dofflemyer

74 Jamie Hogan (4-time Aldeen Cup Champion)

74 Adam Tobias

78 Jamie Hallstromg

80 Matt Welty

80 Mike Morig

81 Garrett Ralston

82 William Ranard

82 Justin Christianen

83 Clayon Kemp

84 Brian Silvers

85 Mark Kellen

86 Tamar Matthew

88 Ryan Kim

88 Riley Hogan

88 Jonathan Silvers

89 Nick Maier

89 Kyle Slechta (2-time defending champion)

90 Jeff Klem

90 Mark Thein-Wai

92 Varun Menon

SENIOR FLIGHT

71 Chris Beto

79 Mick Hockinson

80 Mike Gapstur

86 Michael Sears

Note: The final group Sunday (Baker, Dofflemyer, Hogan) will tee off at 8:20 a.m.