TJ Baker youngest to ever win Aldeen Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTOV/WQRF) — The Aldeen Cup, one of Rockford’s toughest local tournaments wrapped up on Sunday, with Boylan grad TJ Baker leaving as the youngest to ever win the tournament. The reigning IHSA boys 2A individual state champion had a four-shot lead going into the day, thanks to his four-under 68 Saturday. He shot a final round 72 to become the 2020 Aldeen Cup Champion. Baker said it was a relief getting his first birdie of the day at 16.

“It was a big weight off my shoulders, for sure because I just kept parring and bogeying and once I finally made that first birdie, I was like, ‘Alright, it’s go time’ and that’s what I did,” Baker explained. “Finished birdie, birdie, birdie, and came out with the trophy so … it was an adrenaline rush for sure. My goal was to get to even par today. I told myself if I got to even par, I’d win the tournament and that’s what I did. I reached my goal and I couldn’t be happier.

Four-time Aldeen Cup champ Jamie Hogan finished with a final round 76. Robert Dofflemeyer finished with a final round 78. Click the media player for highlights.