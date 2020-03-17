Live Now
Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL reports Tom Brady will not return to Patriots.

Brady says on Twitter “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

