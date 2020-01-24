Tomkins get two-year, two-way contract with Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Matt Tomkins is the latest IceHogs’ goaltender to get paid by the Blackhawks. They have signed him to a two-year, two-way contract. He’ll make an average of $700,000 per season.

Last season Tomkins was the MVP of the Blackhawks ECHL affiliate the Indy Fuel. This season in the AHL in nine appearances he leads IceHogs goaltenders in goals-against-average (2.45) and in save percentage (.916).

In his most recent outing Wednesday night he had 30 saves and he allowed only one goal in a 1-0 loss to the Texas Stars.

Tomkins is thrilled that he has earned the respect of the Blackhawks’ to receive the new contract.

“Yea it’s an honor first and foremost. Excited is an understatement right now. It’s pretty cool. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve had to work really hard for it, so it’s a great reward and yea, it’s been a long time with the organization since 2012 being drafted. Yea a great feeling today and yea it’s awesome.”

Tomkins is one of three goaltenders sharing time for the IceHogs this season. The other two are Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia.