Top high school basketball players to play in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rockford area has seen it’s share of talented high school basketball players over the years, but probably nothing that will compare with what’s coming to Rockford Saturday, April 11. The ILLBALLERZ All-Star Game will be played at Boylan High School.



Top Division I College prospects from all over the nation have agreed to participate. Players headed to programs such as Duke, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, Butler, LSU and more. These are players who were not invited to the two premier high school all-star games the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. (A complete list of players can be found below).

The event is being put on by Timothy Knauf of Rockford. Part of the proceeds will be donated to players and coaches who have become “ILL” and have been taken away from the game that they love or are making a serious recovery to be able to play/coach again.

There will also be a dunk competition and a three-point competition at 5:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m.

For ticket information go to www.ILLBALLERZ.COM

Players committed to participate:

Aquan Smart-6’3 G Niles North H.S., IL-committed to Maryland

Brad Ezewiro-6’8 C Oak Hill Academy, VA-committed to LSU

Dain Dainja-6’9 C Park Center HS, MN-committed to Baylor

Dalen Terry-6’6 SF Hillcrest Prep, AZ-committed to Arizona

Dante Maddox-6’2 SG Bloom HS, IL-committed to Cal State-Fullerton

Destin Whitaker-6’5 SG Romeoville HS, IL-committed to Fresno State

DJ Steward-6’3 G Whitney Young HS, IL-committed to Duke

Jalen Johnson-6’8 SF Nicolet HS, WI-committed to Duke

Jamari Sibly-6’8 PF Oak Hill Academy, VA-committed to Georgetown

Jaylen Clark-6’5 SG Etiwanda HS, CA-committed to UCLA

John Hugley-6’9 C Brush HS, OH-committed to Pitt

Keshawn Williams-6’2 G Bloom HS, IL-committed to Tulsa

Makur Maker-6’11 C Hillcrest Prep, AZ-going Pro

Puff Johnson-6’7 SF Hillcrest Prep, AZ-committed to North Carolina

Ramean Hinton-6’5 SF Chicago Curie HS, IL-committed to Southeast Missouri St.

Scooby Johnson-6’6 SF Benton Harbor, MI-committed to Butler

Selton Miguel-6’5 SF West Oaks Academy, FL-committed to Kansas State

Seryee Lewis-6’7 FP Compass Prep, AZ-undecided

Sincere Parker-6’4 SG Compass Prep, AZ-undecided-Former Rockford East E-Rab

Tony Perksin-6’4 SG Lawrence North HS, IN-committed to Iowa

Wendell Green Jr.-5’10 PG La Lumiere, IN-committed to Eastern Kentucky