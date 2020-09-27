Trubisky benched, Foles completes comeback in 30-26 win over Falcons

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 27: Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO/WQRF) In only the most fitting Chicago Bears’ way, they took care of the Atlanta Falcons in a 30-26 comeback victory.

The Bears came out looking flat both offensively and defensively. A missed field-goal on the first possession led to a 63-yard pitch and catch from Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley that gave the Falcons first and goal at the one-yard line.

The Falcons punched it in from there and capitalized on the Bears’ missed field goal.

The remainder of the first half belonged to the Falcons, they led 16-10 heading into the intermission.

With 11:02 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell Trubisky was looking for Jimmy Graham on a quick out-route. A ball thrown behind him from Trubisky lead to a Falcons’ interception in Bears’ territory.

That would be the last play of the day for Trubisky, and quite possibly his last in a Bears uniform.

Nick Foles looked a bit rusty upon entering the game, as to be expected.

At the end of the third quarter, the Bears trailed 26-10. That’s when Nick Foles showed the world he still has a little bit of magic left in the tank.

With just under six and a half minutes left in the game, Foles found tight end Jimmy Graham for the score. Now trailing 26-16, a failed two-point conversion brought the Bears to within 10.

Down the stretch the Bears’ defense was outstanding. They gave their offense a chance to come back.

Roughly a minute and a half later, the Bears offense was back out on the field. Foles connected with Allen Robinson, who broke two tackles, and took it to the end zone for the score. Bears trailed 26-23.

Again the Bears’ defense did it’s job and gave their offense the ball back with just over four minutes remaining.

Inside the two-minute warning Nick Foles took a shot downfield to Anthony Miller, and it paid off big. Miller corralled it for the 28-yard touchdown. Bears took the lead for the first time all game, 30-26.

The Bears’ defense would do their part to close it out courtesy of a Tashaun Gipson game-ending interception off Ryan.

During that fourth quarter, Bears’ running back Tarik Cohen was taken to the locker room. Head coach Matt Nagy said he fears Cohen has torn his ACL.

The Bears (3-0) will head home next week for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (2-1).