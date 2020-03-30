Two Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — According to multiple reports, two of the Cubs’ seasonal-day workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The team let their staff know in an email on Friday.

One of the infected employees is hospitalized and getting treatment, while the other is recovering at home. The two attended a training session at Wrigley Field on March 8th.

The Cubs have offered support to the two employees. Team spokesman Julian Green says they responded “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility” during the pandemic.

