U.S. Soccer officials say women’s pay should be less because male players require more skill

United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(WTVO) — The United States Soccer Federation is arguing that a lawsuit alleging gender-based discrimination in pay should be thrown out, arguing male players should be paid more based of “certain physical attributes, such as speed and strength, required for the job.”

On International Women’s Day 2019, all 28 players of the U.S. women’s national soccer team filed a lawsuit against the USSF arguing for equal pay.

According to CBS News, the USSF says it is justified in paying female athletes less than male players because of inherent physiological differences between men and women in skeletal structure, muscle composition, heart and lung capacity, and the ability to process carbohydrates.

The argument references a study by a Duke Law School professor titled Sex in Sport.

The USSF’s lawyers argued that it’s not “a ‘sexist stereotype’ to recognize the different levels of speed and strength required for the two jobs, as Plaintiffs’ counsel contend. On the contrary, it is indisputable ‘science.'”

The USSF also contends that male players have to deal with increased hostility from fans when they travel to events around the world.

“Opposing fan hostility encountered in these MNT road environments, especially in Mexico and Central America, is unmatched by anything the WNT must face while trying to qualify for an important tournament,” lawyers argued. “Even the hostility of fans at home crowds for the MNT in some friendlies can be unlike anything the WNT faces.”

The U.S. women’s team is seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the women’s tam, told the Associated Press the argument “sounds as if it has been made by a caveman. Literally everyone in the world understands that an argument that male players ‘have more responsibility’ is just plain simple sexism and illustrates the very gender discrimination that caused us to file this lawsuit to begin with.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

