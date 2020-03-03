CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Fighting Illini basketball program is on the rise and head coach Brad Underwood is being rewarded for it. Monday he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the University that will take his contract through 2026.
The Fighting Illini are currently 20-9 overall and in second place in the Big Ten with a conference record of 12-6.
University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement on the University’s website: “I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men’s basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future,” Whitman said. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.”
The assistant coaches on Underwood’s staff had their contracts extended through 2022.
Underwood gets contract extension with Illinois
