Uniform worn by Tom Hanks in ‘A League of Their Own’ being auctioned

(WTVO/WQRF) -- Ledarius Mack went from watching his older brother Khalil wreak havoc with the Bears, to now living with him in Chicago and joining that same team. The former University of Buffalo Bull says he just wants to soak in and learn as much as he can.

"My biggest part is just learning everything I can," Ledarius said. "How to walk like a pro, how to talk like a pro - pro things. It's just getting in that mindset and that's the biggest part for me right now."