Uniform worn by Tom Hanks in ‘A League of Their Own’ being auctioned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– “There’s no crying in baseball!” Everyone knows immediately the actor who made that line so famous…Tom Hanks. Now the Rockford Peaches uniform that he wore in the movie A League Of Their Own is being auctioned off.

Lelands is now accepting bids on the uniform which includes the jersey, pants, cap and belt. Already the top bid is well over $40,000. The uniform is part of Lelands Spring Classic Auction. The auction will run for 21 more days.

Hanks played the character Jimmy Dugan the manager of the Rockford Peaches in the 1992 movie about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

