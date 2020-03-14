VanVleet and Raptors test negative for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Making the 2020 U.S.A. Collegiate National Gold Volleyball Team was never on Keith Country Day grad Zoey Nunez' mind, until her Notre Dame University coaches convinced her to try out. It was just this past February when the setter competed for a spot on the team with her Fighting Irish teammate Charley Niego in Colorado. Nunez never actually imagined she'd make it, but she did. She's now one of 28 players who will compete side by side with the U.S. Women's National Team in Anaheim, CA in early July, helping them make their final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic games.

"When we were going into the tryout, both Charley and I were just like, 'Well, let's just have fun with this and do the best we can," Nunez admitted. "So hearing back from them was really exciting and like I said, I was completely shocked so I did not expect that whatsoever. It was awesome."