VanVleet and Raptors test negative for COVID-19

TORONTO, On. (WTVO/WQRF) — Saturday brought good news for Rockford native Fred VanVleet and the entire Raptors team, as they tested negative for Covid-19. The team underwent testing on Wednesday, after being the last team to play the Jazz, with both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive.
In a statement released by the team, they say everyone who was told to self-isolate will continue to do just that. They will also continue to “practice social distancing, diligent handwashing and [they] will carefully monitor [their] health.”