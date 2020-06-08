VanVleet and the Raptors create ‘I Can’t Breathe’ video message

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Professional athletes and coaches everywhere are taking up the cause for social justice. Some have participated in protests. Many have appealed for understanding on social media. Rockford native Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors have put out a video.

The video is called ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Players from the team and other Raptors employees including team Chairman Larry Tanenbaum are seen reciting lines from a poem on the subject of George Floyd and the outrage that his death has spurred. The video ends with a message of hope and love.

The entire video can be seen on the Raptors website www.torontoraptors.com.

