VanVleet drops 27 despite Raptors 119-114 loss to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet bounced back from a particularly quiet opening night to score 27 points and collect 9 assists in the Raptors 119-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. VanVleet’s former teammate, Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, also had 27 points.
Prior to the game, VanVleet said having less distraction now as a result of strictly enforced league protocols has allowed him to dive deeper into his routine.
“I think that’s one thing that’s helped me a lot just really diving into my craft and to my work because there’s not so much distraction going on in the outside world. I’ve been watching a lot more film, working out a lot more, and just focusing on my body.”