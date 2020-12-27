VanVleet drops 27 despite Raptors 119-114 loss to Spurs

San Antonio Spurs’ Patty Mills (8) passes as he drives against Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet bounced back from a particularly quiet opening night to score 27 points and collect 9 assists in the Raptors 119-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. VanVleet’s former teammate, Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, also had 27 points.

Prior to the game, VanVleet said having less distraction now as a result of strictly enforced league protocols has allowed him to dive deeper into his routine.

“I think that’s one thing that’s helped me a lot just really diving into my craft and to my work because there’s not so much distraction going on in the outside world. I’ve been watching a lot more film, working out a lot more, and just focusing on my body.”