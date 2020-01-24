VanVleet not voted in as an All-Star starter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite a push by his hometown to see him voted into the NBA All-Star game, Fred VanVleet has not been voted in as a starter.

The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard was not one of the ten starters announced Thursday evening on a TNT telecast. He did not finish in the top ten in the voting for Eastern Conference guards.



VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. He’s also among the league leaders in steals at 2.0 per game. He’s also converted 40.2% of his three-point attempts.

VanVleet could still be picked to compete in the All-Star game in Chicago next month by the All-Star coaches. They will choose 14 reserves to come off the bench. Those players will be announced next Thursday, January 30.

Here is a look at the ten starters for the game. They were voted in by the fans (50% of the vote), players (25%) and media (25%).

Starters from the East

Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks (Captain)

Pascal Siakam-Raptors

Joel Embiid-76ers

Trae Young-Hawks

Kemba Walker-Celtics

Staters from the West

LeBron James-Lakers (Captain)

Luka Doncic-Mavericks

James Harden-Rockets

Kawhi Leonard-Clippers

Anthony Davis-Lakers

The two captains will chose up sides from the pool of All-Star players. The All-Star game will be played February 16.