VanVleet not voted in as an All-Star starter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite a push by his hometown to see him voted into the NBA All-Star game, Fred VanVleet has not been voted in as a starter.
The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard was not one of the ten starters announced Thursday evening on a TNT telecast. He did not finish in the top ten in the voting for Eastern Conference guards.
VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. He’s also among the league leaders in steals at 2.0 per game. He’s also converted 40.2% of his three-point attempts.
VanVleet could still be picked to compete in the All-Star game in Chicago next month by the All-Star coaches. They will choose 14 reserves to come off the bench. Those players will be announced next Thursday, January 30.
Here is a look at the ten starters for the game. They were voted in by the fans (50% of the vote), players (25%) and media (25%).
Starters from the East
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks (Captain)
Pascal Siakam-Raptors
Joel Embiid-76ers
Trae Young-Hawks
Kemba Walker-Celtics
Staters from the West
LeBron James-Lakers (Captain)
Luka Doncic-Mavericks
James Harden-Rockets
Kawhi Leonard-Clippers
Anthony Davis-Lakers
The two captains will chose up sides from the pool of All-Star players. The All-Star game will be played February 16.