VanVleet ready to give away Thanksgiving turkeys again in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — NBA star and Rockford native Fred Van Vleet is ready to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for some local families. He will host his third annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Friday, November 20.

This year it’ll be held at the BMO Harris Bank Center from 4:00-7:00pm During the event [700] turkeys and various side dishes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Rockford families. VanVleet, who will be onsite during the Turkey Drive, is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to provide the side dishes. Other sponsors include the City of Rockford, Folk Williams Financial Management, Hard Rock Casino, Meijer and Tom Bouhdin.

“There is nothing more important than giving back to the community, especially this year with so many people in need,” said Fred VanVleet. “Being able to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families in my hometown is a real blessing.”

Social distancing measures will be enforced during the event at the BMO Harris Bank Center and masks are required.