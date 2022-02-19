CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet is kicking off his first career All-Star selection by competing in Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest. Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber is in Cleveland with a preview.

Leber asked VanVleet if he had any strategy going into the shootout or if he was just going to wing it.

“Probably a little bit of both,” VanVleet said with a smile. “I’ve definitely, you know I’ve never done it before so that will be the wing it part, but I’m going to go over and practice a little bit, you know see how it feels. Kind of find my rhythm and see what it’s like, but just going out there having fun man. If I do good I win, if I do bad I’ll get talked about for a few hours and move on. I can handle both.”

And if VanVleet does win, he was asked if he would shoutout the ‘815’, his hometown’s area code.

“Oh for sure. You already know it. That’s mandatory,” VanVleet said.