VanVleet scorches the Heat with a career-high 36 points

(WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet is adjusting just fine to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. Monday afternoon he scored a career-high 36 points in the Toronto Raptors 107-103 win over the Miami Heat.

VanVleet’s previous NBA high was 34 points. In this game VanVleet went off for 18 points in the third quarter, but he was on-target all game. He made 7 of 12 shots behind the arc. He finished 8-16 from the field, and he made all 13 of three free throw attempts. He also added five rebounds and four assists.

“Today I just wanted to be a little bit more aggressive,” VanVleet told reporters following the game in a Zoom conference. “I know with the early start we had to create our own energy, so I took a nice little energy shot before the game so I could get my wheels going and try to keep pressure on the rim, and I was able to get to the line. But I think the 13 free throws, I think that’s the most important to me. I’m pretty hard on the refs, so to get to the line 13 times I’ve got to try to keep continuing to do that.”

The Rockford native was playing so well that he was left on the court for 42 of the 48 minutes of action. The Raptors are rolling now with back-to-back wins over two of the NBA’s best teams the Lakers and the Heat.