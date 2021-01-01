VanVleet scores 25 in Raptors first win of season, beat Knicks 100-83

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Green Bay Packers fear the worst as reports say their All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, has suffered a season ending injury. Sources believe it is a torn ACL.

Statistically, Bakhtiari has been one of the best tackles in the league. This offseason he signed a 4 year contract extension with the Packers worth up to $105.5 million.