VanVleet scores 27 despite Raptors 120-116 loss to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 02: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on January 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3 in the final minute, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 120-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds to seal the victory. Zion Williamson scored 21 points. Fred VanVleet scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 24 points for Toronto, which has opened the season by losing four of its first five games. Pascal Siakam scored 10 points, but fouled out with 8:30 remaining.

