VanVleet shares message for Rockford graduates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A special graduate of Rockford Auburn High School’s class of 2012 has a message for current Rockford graduates who are having virtual graduations.

Fred VanVleet, the current guard for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors congratulated the graduates. He told them not to let the bizarre ending to their senior years spoil the moment.

“Congratulations! You guys made it through. Made it through. I know these last few months have been trying. Don’t let these last few months kind of (let you) lose sight of the complete journey.”

VanVleet also let them with a message of hope about the future. “Whatever you do don’t lose faith. Keep your confidence. It’s all going to work out.”

You can hear all of VanVleet’s remarks on the RPS 205 website: www3.rps205.com/205VIBE/Pages/