CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NBA All-Star’s main event has finally arrived Sunday night with the actual game itself. Rockford native and Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet will take the floor for Team Lebron James, who was selected as an All-Star captain.

VanVleet will be joined by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on Team Lebron, which is ironic as the two are not far removed from battling on the NBA’s biggest stage, in the Finals for a World Championship. Back in 2019 the Raptors beat the Warriors, making VanVleet an NBA champion.

Eyewitness News Director Scott Leber is in Cleveland previewing the event. He spoke with VanVleet and asked the All-Star about Curry, and the impact he’s had on VanVleet as a player, as well as the game of basketball as a whole.

“Unbelievable. Unbelieveable. That would be the first word. Winner, competitor,” said VanVleet. “You know he’s just special. He’s special. He’s a one of one because there’s not anybody like him, and I don’t know if there will be unless he passes it down to his son or his daughters, but he’s a, he’s different man. He’s the bar. He set the bar really high for guards and he’s done, he’s been a great icon for the game.”