VanVleet tells ESPN he’s a fan of ‘The Last Dance’

ROCKFORD (WTVO/WQRF) — We’re all fans of the ESPN Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance.” Count Fred VanVleet as a fan too.

VanVleet appeared on the ESPN+ version of SportsCenter Sunday, “It’s just really great to see behind the scenes and see footage that’s never been seen before, and kind of see what their mindset was at the time, what they were thinking and how they were feeling. It’s been cool. I’ve been locked-in.”

VanVleet was asked to describe the impact of the ’90s Bulls teams on the current NBA.

“Legendary. I think they’ve got to be up there at the top of the most influential teams,” said VanVleet. “Michael obviously had a lot to do with that, but I think even Phil Jackson, Scottie, a lot of those guys, Steve Kerr, just the guys that were all on that team who went on to do more things after that.”

Of course VanVleet wasn’t born until 1994 so the Bulls already had three championships under their belts by that time. VanVleet says he’s done his homework on those Bulls teams though.

As far as the present day NBA, VanVleet told ESPN he doesn’t know if the 2019-20 season will resume.

“I think we’re all hoping to get back. We know there’s probably some hurdles to get over from a business standpoint, and a health standpoint, and a safety standpoint, but I think that we’re all very hopeful that we can get back to doing what we love to do.”