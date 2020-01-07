VanVleet to sit out the Raptors game Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet has been sidelined by a strained hamstring. He will not play for the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night when they face the Portland Trailblazers.
VanVleet missed practice Monday while he was having his hamstring evaluated by medical personnel.
VanVleet is also bothered by a jammed index finger. The Rockford native missed five games earlier this season with a bruised knee.
He’s averaging 18 points per game along with seven assists. He’s coming off one of the best games of his career Saturday evening when he scored 29 points and dished out 11 assists in a win over the Nets.