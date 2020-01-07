VanVleet to sit out the Raptors game Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors reacts after his missed layup during a 98-88 LA Clippers win at Staples Center on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet has been sidelined by a strained hamstring. He will not play for the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night when they face the Portland Trailblazers.

VanVleet missed practice Monday while he was having his hamstring evaluated by medical personnel.

VanVleet is also bothered by a jammed index finger. The Rockford native missed five games earlier this season with a bruised knee.

He’s averaging 18 points per game along with seven assists. He’s coming off one of the best games of his career Saturday evening when he scored 29 points and dished out 11 assists in a win over the Nets.