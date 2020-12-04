Veteran broadcaster Len Kasper leaving Cubs for White Sox radio play-by-play

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox and ESPN 1000 today announced that renowned broadcaster Len Kasper has agreed to a multiyear contract as a member of the White Sox radio announcing team. Kasper will pair with long-time White Sox color analyst Darrin Jackson to provide play-by-play for broadcasts on ESPN 1000, the team’s new flagship radio station.

In addition to his radio duties, Kasper will serve as a member of the television announcing team for approximately 20-25 games on NBC Sports Chicago depending upon schedules during the season. Kasper and television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti plan to collaborate in creating several multimedia projects throughout the year, connecting White Sox baseball with fans in new ways.

“Broadcasting baseball on the radio has always been my dream,” Kasper said. “I am happy the White Sox were interested in having me handle their play-by-play responsibilities, and I am appreciative that the Cubs were willing to let me leave that organization on such great terms. I have always been fascinated by the creative freedom radio allows its broadcasters, and baseball is such a great game when presented on the radio. I have been dreaming about doing this since I was 12 years old, listening to Ernie Harwell, and I didn’t want my career to pass without experiencing this great game nightly from the radio booth. I want to thank both the Sox and Cubs for allowing me to live out this baseball dream.”

“Len brings an unparalleled reputation and status to any broadcast team, and we are fortunate to welcome him to ours,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “As momentum builds for promising seasons ahead, Len’s experience and talent in the radio booth enhances the excitement for the start of White Sox baseball. We absolutely believe White Sox fans will be the big winners with today’s news.”

Kasper, a Midwest native, wrapped up his 16th season with the Chicago Cubs as the Marquee Sports Network play-by-play announcer in 2020. He previously provided play-by-play for the Florida Marlins (2002-2004) as well as the Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2001). In 2016, he was named the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association and was honored as the Harry Caray Sportscaster of the Year by the Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago in 2011.

Kasper has helped raise financial support for several charitable initiatives through his interest in music, participating in Theo Epstein’s “Hot Stove Cool Music” events to benefit The Foundation To Be Named Later as well as supporting Chicago Cubs Charities through events at the House of Blues in Chicago.

Kasper graduated summa cum laude from Marquette University in 1993. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and lives in the Chicago area with his wife, Pam, and son, Leo.

Jackson enters his 22nd season as a Sox broadcaster in 2021, his 13th in the radio booth (2009-present). He served as the club’s television analyst from 2000-08. “Len is a friend who I know very well. We get along great together, and I welcome him to the White Sox organization,” Jackson said. “With my background of broadcasting more than 20 years for the White Sox organization and Len’s Chicago experience and baseball background, I hope White Sox fans share our excitement about covering an up-and-coming Sox team on a nightly basis. I miss former partner Ed Farmer every single day, really enjoyed last season with Andy Masur and am appreciative of how each helped seamlessly form a tandem. Now, I am looking forward to building a long-term bond with Len, Sox fans and all of our listeners.”