Alex Palou, of Spain, drives into Turn 1 during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The IndyCar youth movement did not lead to victory lane at the Indianapolis 500. The 22-year-old Pato O’Ward and the 24-year-old Álex Palou both made serious runs at the win. But they fell short to 46-year-old winner Helio Castroneves. Palou led 35 laps and finished second. O’Ward led 17 laps and finished fourth. Castroneves passed Palou for good with two laps left.