Wallace not a victim of a hate crime

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– NASCAR officials have announced that driver Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime over the weekend. Following is NASCAR’s statement:

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”  

