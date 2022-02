ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders have dominated the Big Northern Conference in recent years and on Friday night picked up their 30th consecutive conference win in a 71-68 victory over the Winnebago Indians.

Lutheran junior Walter Hill Jr. led the way with 28 points, and senior Garrett Bertrand filled in 17 points in the win.

