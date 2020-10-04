Watt, Brauns help Boylan secure NIC-10 Golf championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 conference tournament wrapped up over at Elliott Golf Course on Saturday morning. All schools from within the conference took partook in a two day competition.

After the 48 hour period, the Boylan Titans, led by head coach John Canova, secured the conference title.

Arguably the best golfer in the conference was Boylan Sophomore Cooper Watt. On Friday Watt shot a 71 and on Saturday a 73 for a tournament best 144 combined.

Individual leaders:

1. Cooper Watt – Boylan – 144

2. Nate Lendeman – Belvidere North – 152

3. Nolan Brauns – Boylan – 153

4. Conner Knuth – Guilford – 154

5. Ben Bathje – East – 157

6. Andrew Carey – Guilford – 160

7. Luke Grall – Guilford – 161

8. Zach Burfoot – Harlem – 161

9. Cade Bastian – Hononegah – 162

10. Nollan Sliva – Auburn – 163

Team Tournament Finishes

1. Boylan – 620

2. Guilford – 636

3. Hononegah – 669

4. East – 674

5. Harlem – 684

Final Conference Standings:

1. Boylan – 35

2. Guilford – 33

3. Hononegah – 25

4. East – 24

5. Harlem – 19