Wednesday’s basketball results for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball race is even more wide open now with what transpired on the courts Wednesday evening. Here are the local scores from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.

*A reminder the half-hour Sports Connection basketball version returns this weekend. We’ll review the week in Stateline basketball, be joined by local coaches and spotlight local players in our Spotlight Segment. This week we’ll spotlight Kylie Feuerbach of Sycamore.

You can see the Sports Connection Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on MyNetwork TV and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 39.

NIC-10 BOYS (Wednesday)

Harlem 67 East 63 OT

Guilford 53 Freeport 47

Boylan 70 Hononegah 46

Jefferson 57 Belvidere 40

Auburn 46 Belvidere North 41



NIC-10 STANDINGS

Jefferson 5-2, 13-3

Auburn 5-2, 9-6

East 5-2, 8-7

Guilford 5-2, 10-5

Boylan 4-2, 9-5



AREA BOYS SCORES (Wednesday)

Rock Falls 51 Genoa-Kingston 44

Earlville 58 Mendota 46

Stockton 41 Galena 34

Indian Creek 67 Polo 41

Pecatonica 61 Aquin 54

Lena-Winslow 59 Forreston 24

GIRLS SCORES (Wednesday)

Rockford Lutheran 51 Belvidere 29

Forreston 47 Milledgeville 30