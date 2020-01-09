Wednesday’s basketball results for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball race is even more wide open now with what transpired on the courts Wednesday evening. Here are the local scores from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 BOYS (Wednesday)
Harlem 67 East 63 OT
Guilford 53 Freeport 47
Boylan 70 Hononegah 46
Jefferson 57 Belvidere 40
Auburn 46 Belvidere North 41
NIC-10 STANDINGS
Jefferson 5-2, 13-3
Auburn 5-2, 9-6
East 5-2, 8-7
Guilford 5-2, 10-5
Boylan 4-2, 9-5
AREA BOYS SCORES (Wednesday)
Rock Falls 51 Genoa-Kingston 44
Earlville 58 Mendota 46
Stockton 41 Galena 34
Indian Creek 67 Polo 41
Pecatonica 61 Aquin 54
Lena-Winslow 59 Forreston 24
GIRLS SCORES (Wednesday)
Rockford Lutheran 51 Belvidere 29
Forreston 47 Milledgeville 30