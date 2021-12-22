Wednesday’s Bulls-Raptors game postponed due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors reacts after his missed layup during a 98-88 LA Clippers win at Staples Center on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — For the third time this month, the Bulls have had a game called off due to issues with COVID-19 — this time, it has to do with positive cases on their opposing team.

After an outbreak on the Toronto Raptors has left them without enough healthy players to play, their game with the Bulls schedule tonight at the United Center has been postponed. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

This is the third time that Billy Donovan’s team has had a game called off, but the previous two were due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls that landed ten players in the league’s health and safety protocol. Because of that, the December 14th game against the Pistons at the United Center along with road game against the Raptors in Toronto was postponed.

Since then, the Bulls have played two games, defeating the Lakers on Sunday then the Rockets on Monday at home. The team’s next scheduled game is against the Pacers at the United Center on Sunday.